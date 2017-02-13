2017 DSE Mixer Now Sold Out

While away last week the last of the tickets for the 2017 16:9 DSE Mixer in Las Vegas were claimed, meaning the event is once again sold out.

The registration site still lists sponsor tickets, but those are – wait for it – for the sponsors to assign to staff and customers.

I will have a waiting list set up on the site this week, IF I figure out how to do that. As in past years, if you claimed tickets and cannot attend, please let me know, so I can assign them to the many people who email me and grovel for tickets in the days leading up to the event.

See you in Las Vegas!