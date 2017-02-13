DSE no comments

2017 DSE Mixer Now Sold Out

While away last week the last of the tickets for the 2017 16:9 DSE Mixer in Las Vegas were claimed, meaning the event is once again sold out.

The registration site still lists sponsor tickets, but those are – wait for it – for the sponsors to assign to staff and customers.

I will have a waiting list set up on the site this week, IF I figure out how to do that. As in past years, if you claimed tickets and cannot attend, please let me know, so I can assign them to the many people who email me and grovel for tickets in the days leading up to the event.

See you in Las Vegas!

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
RT @MeanwhileinCana: Photo taken today in Mactaquac, New Brunswick. #MeanwhileInCanada #NBStorm #NSStorm #ATLStorm #peistorm #snowpocalypse - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes
Dave Haynes

Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)

Tags

You may also like

DSE Booth Previews: Free 16:9 Love For 2017 Exhibitors

DSE Announces 2017 Apex Awards Finalists

Registration Now Open For 2017 Sixteen:Nine DSE Mixer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *