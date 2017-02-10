Content, CREATIVE, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

16:9 Projects Podcast: Gavin Winter On The Cube

The Queensland University of Technology (QUT) hosts an amazing digital interactive learning space featuring 9 metre-high (27 feet) projections, 48 screen multi-touch interactive panels, and motion tracking technology.

Called The Cube, its purpose is to engage and inspire the next generation of thinkers and doers, and provide an immersive and participatory experience for everyone to enjoy. The Cube enables people to discover, visualise and contribute to research projects and explore big questions of the 21st century.

The content is produced in-house by a dedicated team of eight, and draws in students, researchers and artists from all over the world. They’re creating content on a real-world scale, allowing ‘citizen scientists’ as the public is called, to experience real project scenarios and explore some of the challenges being tackled at Universities with hands-on and interactive workshops.

On this episode, Michael Tutton is speaking with Gavin Winter, who is the Manager of the Visualisation and eResearch team, called ViseR, at the Institute for Future Environments at QUT. Gavin was the Project Manager for The Cube during its design, engineering, and implementation – and maintains a key role in the strategic planning of The Cube and QUT’s on-going technology research and development initiatives.

He has some insight into this unique space and some advice about how to deal with networks in a large university setting…

 

 

