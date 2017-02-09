ISE no comments

ISE 2017: Day 2 Impressions – 70,000-Plus Attendees

I saw very little Wednesday because I was running around to various meetings, and most of free time was invested in figuring out where the hell I was.

The venue for ISE is nicer in just about every respect than the big trade show halls in Las Vegas, New York and Orlando, the Amsterdam RAI has 14 halls, interconnected by a bewildering maze of hallways, steps, ramps and so on. I have a really good sense of direction (and I have some great words, tremendous words), but the RAI has defeated me repeatedly in the last three days.

Anyway, people like the show in general, as evidenced by the numbers.

Attendance was 65,000 last year and the show’s organizers say there were already 68,544 registered attendees at the start of the week, and on-site registration will put that north of 70,000.

 

Exhibitor totals are also up, growing by 90 to 1,193 for 2017. Almost half of those have digital signage in their description, but some of those are kinda sorta barely in this sector, and just ticked that box when doing their exhibitor list descriptions.

Floor space is now more than 500,000 square feet, which in US terms is like a couple of giant Walmart SuperCenters stuck together – except in this case a bunch of smaller pods all tied together in ways that will make most people crazy.

More time today to look around, especially in Hall 8 – which is signage land.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Well that's interesting... Panasonic showing Samsung transparent OLEDS, which Samsung showed last year but pulled o… https://t.co/DAx44RmYkb - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

ISE 2017: STRATACACHE CEO Riegel Forecasting $1B Annual Sales By End Of 2018

ISE 2017: Intel Announces Smart Display Module As Answer To Embedded Smart Signage Panels

16:9 Podcasts Special Episode: Chats From ISE 2017’s Exhibit Halls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *