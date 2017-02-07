16:9 Podcasts Special Episode: Chats From ISE 2017’s Exhibit Halls

This is a special edition of Sixteen:Nine, the digital signage podcast, with interviews from the crowded aisles and noisy hallways of Integrated Systems Europe in Amsterdam. I’m here at ISE to take in the biggest pro AV show on this planet, and possibly any planet.

I’m in Amsterdam all week and have already done a pile of sit-down interviews with different execs for full-length podcasts you will hear over the next few weeks.

I’m also grabbed some fast stand-up chats with companies that are showing their pots and pans at ISE this year, and packaged them up for a quick turnaround here.

On this episode, you will hear from a series of companies, large and small, including Sony, Sharp, NodeArk and Condeco. These interviews were recorded today and I am posting this as I wait for the press room happy hour to start.

