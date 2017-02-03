Half-Day Digital Signage Summit Set For Next Week At ISE

Munich-based consulting and events firm invidis is running a half-day Digital Signage Summit next week in the midst of Integrated Systems Europe, with a series of industry experts from around the globe.

The Digital Signage Summit is one of several events that are a joint venture between Integrated Systems Events and invidis. The primary event is in June in Munich, but invidis is also running events in other cities, including Moscow, Orlando (InfoComm), Dubai and NYC.

DSS ISE is nest Wednesday, the second day of the show, and is running under the theme: Digital Signage at the Crossroads – New Technologies, Markets and Consolidations.

Confirmed speakers include:

Chris Riegel CEO and founder, STRATACACHE;

Jose Avalos, Global Visual Retail Director for Intel Corporation in the Internet Of Things Group;

Richard Ventura, Vice President Business Development and Solutions for NEC Display Solutions of America and Chairman, Digital Signage Federation;

Federico Freyria, President, DSMX Digital Signage Mexico Association;

Sergey Galeyev, Co-founder and CEO, AddReality;

Bob Raikes Managing Director, Meko;

Stewart Caddick Managing Director, Connectiv and Retail Concepts Design;

Vidya Nagarajan, Senior Product Manager, Chrome and Android, Google.

You can register here: http://digitalsignagesummit.org/