Projects: Canadian Museum of Human Rights

Here are some images showing the impressive digital visual implementation at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The museum, which has a readily evident focus, first opened in Sept. 2014, but I THINK it has been steadily adding new galleries. I have tons of family roots in that city, but haven’t been back since the striking museum opened.

The museum features theaters, interactive touchscreen stations, lots of large projections, including a 360 projection with 6 projector sources, and a lot of archival video across 11 galleries. The pro AV project was pulled together by LA-based Electrosonic, working with a local partner, Advance Pro.

Electrosonic, in a case study, says it worked closely with SH Acoustics, LLC of Milford, Connecticut, on the museum’s audio elements, which included developing audio strategies and acoustic treatments tailored to the unique design of the building.

