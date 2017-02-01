DSE Announces 2017 Apex Awards Finalists

Digital Signage Expo has announced 27 finalists for its annual APEX Installation Awards – which celebrate great work designing, building and developing creative for projects in a variety of spaces.

The 27 finalists, in nine categories, come out of a field of 138 entrants from 12 countries. As said in the past, I am baffled by how so few companies go after these awards – given the marketing value of them. No matter what industry insiders may think or say, end-users and clients are drawn to the term “award-winning” and the people who work their butts off projects appreciate recognition.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented in each category at a ceremony that’s part of a DSE Networking Reception at the end of Day 1 on the DSE show floor. DSE will also present the APEX Installation and Content of the Year Awards to two of the Gold winners.

The DSE 2017 APEX Award Finalists are:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (13 entries)

Bluecadet for Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum

for Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Christie for Star Wars: The Force Awakens Red Carpet World Premiere

for Star Wars: The Force Awakens Red Carpet World Premiere Second Story, part of SapientRazorfish for SFMOMA/Photography Interpretive Gallery

Business & Government Services (17 entries)

Dimensional Innovations for Hy-Vee Headquarters

for Hy-Vee Headquarters Forge Media + Design for 2 Queen Entry Experience

for 2 Queen Entry Experience Salesforce for Salesforce West Lobby Video Screen

Education & Healthcare (15 entries)

GestureTek Health for St. Joseph’s Health Centre Just for Kids Clinic

for St. Joseph’s Health Centre Just for Kids Clinic Second Story, part of SapientRazorfish for Libbie MIll Library Media Installation

for Libbie MIll Library Media Installation Sensory Interactive for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Event Venues & Hospitality (17 entries)

10net Managed Solutions Ltd for Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

for Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics Dimensional Innovations for U.S. Bank Stadium/Vikings Voyage

for U.S. Bank Stadium/Vikings Voyage Movilok for La Fonda Barranco

Food & Beverage (7 entries)

Converse Marketing for Caterpillar – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

for Caterpillar – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas HEROFi INC for Buffalo Wild Wings TV (B-DUBS TV)

for Buffalo Wild Wings TV (B-DUBS TV) SiliconCore for Sportsbar 1904 at the FIFA World Football Museum

So there were only seven QSR and other restaurant jobs in the last year or so??? C’mon.

Immersive Environments (12 entries)

Dreambox Visual Communication, Inc. for TAPI Pipeline Groundbreaking Ceremony

for TAPI Pipeline Groundbreaking Ceremony ESI Design for Terrell Place, Washington, D.C.

for Terrell Place, Washington, D.C. SapientRazorfish for Allied Reit/Mimur’s Well

Public Spaces (21 entries)

Dreambox Visual Communication, Inc. for Conquest of ?stanbul, 563th Anniversary

for Conquest of ?stanbul, 563th Anniversary Float4 for Meraas Holding/City Walk

for Meraas Holding/City Walk Intersection for LinkNYC

Retail (24 entries)

Razorfish for T-Mobile Times Square Store

for T-Mobile Times Square Store The Sandbox Agency for LG’s “Best Buy TV Experience Wall”

for LG’s “Best Buy TV Experience Wall” Shikatani Lacroix Design for China Zheshang Bank

Transportation (12 entries)

Gridcast Media Inc. for Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal 1

for Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal 1 Metropolitan Transportation Authority Arts & Design for The Blowing Bowler

for The Blowing Bowler NanoLumens for Miami International Airport