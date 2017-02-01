DOmedia Partnership Blends DOOH Buy-Sell Platform With STRATA’s Ad Management Toolset

Columbus, OH-based DOmedia has worked what appears to be a well-positioned partnership with a major media buying and selling platform, integrating its planning and buying tools into STRATA, a software toolset used by some 1,200 ad agencies.

Under the deal, DOmedia will blend its planning and buying tools with Chicago-based STRATA’s order management and billing platform. The integration, says a press release, “gives STRATA agencies an integrated OOH media buying solution, including access to DOmedia’s extensive database of OOH inventory, advanced planning data, and workflow automation tools, reducing the time to execute a campaign.”

“STRATA has a long history of success helping ad agencies leverage technology to improve client satisfaction and increase efficiency,” says Ken Sahlin, CEO of DOmedia. “We believe this partnership will continue that tradition by increasing the ROI on OOH media for thousands of STRATA agencies and their clients.”

“STRATA users will gain a concrete strategic advantage by using a fully integrated DOmedia to better execute their out-of-home media campaigns,” says Harvey Kent, Vice President, Global Agency Strategy at STRATA. “This is an important partnership for STRATA as we continue to collaborate with key partners using cloud-based software to service every aspect of the advertising marketplace, including digital, TV, radio, and OOH.”

STRATA says it processes $50 billion of annual ad transactions, while DOmedia says more than $5.5 billion worth of ads have been proposed through its system.

This is NOT an area I follow all that closely, but there are numerous demand side and supply platforms out there, as well as management tools. There’s no doubt an attractions to doing more within single, integrated platforms.