Signagelive To Debut Content Marketplace At ISE

UK-based CMS developer Signagelive is launching a digital signage content marketplace next week at Integrated Systems Europe in Amsterdam.

That marketplace, aimed at subscribers to the SaaS platform, will have some 500 pre-built digital signage content elements, ranging from layout backgrounds, pre-built applications to functionality widgets.

The company is also planning to show off a new UI for tablets, and a suite of developer APIs for network and content management, custom player development and real-time content triggering.

Signagelive is in Hall 8 at RAI with its own stand, but also has a presence in several partner booths.

 

Sue MacCutcheon

Sue MacCutcheon is a Canadian writer with deep interests in technology, wine, and food.
