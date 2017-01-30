Pharma Uses 13 Big LED Elements For Trade Show Booth

We’ve come a long way from the days when it was nice to see or hear about companies in other fields using a screen or two in their trade show booths to help tell the brand and product story.

Here we have a major pharma making digital the centerpiece of its presence at a show, with 13 different large scale LED elements.

Novartis marketed a drug for cardiovascular disease and stroke at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in New Orleans with dynamic graphics and text around its mega-booth.

The company worked with Milan, Italy-based WorldWide Events and Vancouver, BC-based Xibita to develop the concept and creative, and they used a set of displays from Nashville’s PixelFLEX.

Says a PixelFLEX press release/case study:

“We are the preferred supplier in North America for WorldWide Events, who was retained by Novartis to create the AHA Scientific Sessions trade show display,” says Hanif Muljiani, President, Xibita. “When we all got together to speak about the design concept, they wanted a design that was open, friendly and natural, with warm tones and much more color than you would normally see in a typical pharmaceutical booth. They also wanted to feature LED video technology so that the graphic messaging could be changed very quickly, and while we typically do one video wall in a trade show design, this one was quite an immersive experience and the PixelFLEX technology really allowed us to make the design quite unique.”

“One of our biggest challenges was trying to find a company that could provide all of the LED video elements needed within our budget and timeframe,” adds Muljiani. “We only had about eight weeks to build the display and with that much technology, it definitely required everyone to work together to make it happen. For the technology, we needed a small pixel pitch and high resolution for the elements that would be viewed close-up, plus we needed video elements capable of working with the curved structures to create the archway that would be a focal point in the design. PixelFLEX has a significant amount of innovative inventory and they really helped us bring the whole project together.”

The set-up used different LEDs, as tight as 2.8mms.

“In the final design, we ended up flying all the LED video elements except for the curved arch structure and it really helped when PixelFLEX worked directly with Freeman to assess how we would support the structures in the booth,” says Muljiani. “We had five days at the show to build the complete installation and this was the first time we would actually put the entire system together. We live in a technology environment where things are inevitably going to be a challenge and to have an organization like PixelFLEX that you can count on to be adaptive and reliable is a tremendous advantage.”

WorldWide Events worked with Novartis on the graphics and other content elements.