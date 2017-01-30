Looking Ahead To ISE 2017

Integrated Systems Europe starts next week in Amsterdam, with the trades show hall letting in the crowds starting Tuesday.

It’s the biggest pro AV show in the world, and digital signage is just one component. But a big one. The trade show currently lists 456 digital signage exhibitors, most of them in one hall (the big display companies tend to be in other halls. By comparison, as of today Digital Signage Expo has 184 exhibitors listed.

They are very different shows and I don’t think it’s a case of one or the other. If you can to both, go to both.

I’m making this a regular stop for a few reasons:

I see a bunch of vendors that never get over to North America;

The breadth of technologies at the show is kind of amazing;

Anonymity is my friend (it’s hard to get much done at DSE when you know half the attendees and end up chatting with many of them on the floor). At ISE, I can walk and look around without stopping for a chat every 10 feet;

It’s efficient – I’m packing in a pile of podcast interviews through the week;

Amsterdam is awesome, even in February.

Just like golf and tennis have their major events, this show is a major for the display business – so the booths are big and you see truly new stuff, and lots of it. The LG booth, in particular, was really good last year, and I expect all the big guys will have a lot to show and talk about.

I like to check in with some of the larger CMS firms in Europe, and have chats organized with the likes of Navori, Net Display, SmartSign, Signagelive and Onelan. Spinetex is also on my list to see, though they DO show up in numbers each year at InfoComm.

I’m planning to also check in with some companies that are probably unfamiliar to the North American market, like Voome Networks (Italy), CityMeo (France), Dilli (Korea), Telelogos (France), Novisign (Israel), Nü Signage (France – still have their I Love Digital Signage sticker on my phone case from a year ago!), Stino (Germany), Wallin.TV (Italy), and Cquire and Navaho (both U.K.).

There are several North America-based companies also showing there, including BroadSign, Four Winds Interactive, Scala and BrightSign.

As you might expect, there will be a PILE of LED suppliers from China, as well as a variety of companies using Chinese LED components and packaging them up in various ways.

I’m not expecting to have much time to write, but will tweet up a storm (if i can get a signal) from the show floor, using @sixteennine.

If you are going to ISE, safe travels and see you there.