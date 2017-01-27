PODCAST, PROJECTS no comments

16:9 Now Has A Companion Podcast – Projects, With Michael Tutton

The Sixteen:Nine Podcast has been running long enough now to have 39 episodes and a pretty healthy number of downloads – something like 83,000. Clearly, there’s an audience.

So there is now a companion podcast, which is being hosted by a longtime industry friend, Michael Tutton. Another polite Canadian who like his craft beer.

Industry people in the Toronto market will know Tutton as the guy who, for many years, ran the digital signage networks for Ontario Lottery, notably its many casinos around the province.

Currently, he is Managing Director and founding partner of Crown Content, a digital content company focused on the signage market. He also serves as a consultant to companies looking to explore and expand how tech innovations like VR and AR can best serve them.

Michael and I started to discuss the idea of doing a complimentary podcast. Instead of chats with industry execs and other mover/shakers, he’s focusing on projects and how they came together.

Being brilliant creative types, we settle on the highly inventive name: Sixteen:Nine Projects.

It’s a half-hour chat Michael is doing with creative people – exploring specific projects and how they came together. His debut episode is killer – talking to Kristina Crawford and Mark Bashore, co-founders of the agency Yonder and the duo behind some of the amazing, iconic install and creative in the lobby of the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

He’s going to start out on a two-week cadence, with new episodes every second Friday.

