Projects: Interactive Displays Guide Vera Wang Style Choices

This a pretty standard touchscreen application developed for weddings-centric fashion designer Vera Wang, but I like how this video shows the thinking behind the user experience and the use of a set of guiding questions on style to get users more quickly to what interests them.

In a truly long distance collaboration, Wang’s team engaged and worked with the Australian interactive agency Prendi.

The touchscreen application prompts customers to fill in a questionnaire to identify her preferences from four distinct profiles – modern, traditional, romantic or individualist. After they complete this they are presented with a curated list of products from Vera Wang’s latest collection, Elements of Style. This personalised offering includes flatware, dinnerware, giftware, stemware plus accessories. The bride-to-be can easily browse this offering, compare and even email their selection to themselves or others as part of their gift registry. And through Prendi analytics, Vera Wang can continually update the content to ensure the solution evolves with the brand and expectations of the customer.

As time is of the essence, particularly when it comes to in-store engagement, diversifying the customer service will not only increase the potential for sales conversion but also encourage brand advocacy and ongoing loyalty. Empowering the customer with digital solutions in-store can be the difference between retention and defection.