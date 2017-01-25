Digital Signage Summit Set For ISE

The German consulting and event company invidis has put together another one of its digital signage conferences tied to a trade show – in this case a Digital Signage Summit running on Feb. 8th at Integrated Systems Europe in Amsterdam.

As it has done in other cities – like Moscow, Dubai and the mother-ship show in Munich each June, this one is a mix of speakers and panels talking about the state and outlook of the industry, as well as running interactive panels.

Conference topics will include:

Retail Analytics – data insight that turns potential into purchase

Window to Retail – high brightness digital signage in shop windows

State of the Industry – invidis keynote with latest digital signage market trends and drivers

Smart Cities – smart solutions, sensors and digital touch points in public spaces.

The event runs from 10 am to 2 pm at the RAI Amsterdam, which is the host site of ISE.

Tickets are 200 Euro, with a 25% discount for members of CEDIA, InfoComm or OVAB/DSF Europe.

DSS is a collaboration between ISE producer Integrated Systems Events and invidis.