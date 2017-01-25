ISE, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Digital Signage Summit Set For ISE

The German consulting and event company invidis has put together another one of its digital signage conferences tied to a trade show – in this case a Digital Signage Summit running on Feb. 8th at Integrated Systems Europe in Amsterdam.

As it has done in other cities – like Moscow, Dubai and the mother-ship show in Munich each June, this one is a mix of speakers and panels talking about the state and outlook of the industry, as well as running interactive panels.

Conference topics will include:

Retail Analytics – data insight that turns potential into purchase
Window to Retail – high brightness digital signage in shop windows
State of the Industry – invidis keynote with latest digital signage market trends and drivers
Smart Cities – smart solutions, sensors and digital touch points in public spaces.

The event runs from 10 am to 2 pm at the RAI Amsterdam, which is the host site of ISE.

Tickets are 200 Euro, with a 25% discount for members of CEDIA, InfoComm or OVAB/DSF Europe.

DSS is a collaboration between ISE producer Integrated Systems Events and invidis.

 

 

 

Sue MacCutcheon

Sue MacCutcheon

Sue MacCutcheon is a Canadian writer with deep interests in technology, wine, and food.
Sue MacCutcheon

Latest posts by Sue MacCutcheon (see all)

Tags

You may also like

New NYC Subway Line Upgrades Interactive Kiosks

Sharp Hints At Move Into “Smart” Displays

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Paul Vincent, Flexitive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *