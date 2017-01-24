Coates Hires McDonald’s POS & Kiosk Chief As New U.S. GM

New hires at digital signage companies don’t seem to generate many page views on Sixteen:Nine, but this one might be different – a company focused on digital services for QSRs has hired the woman who was previously McDonald’s Director of Global Point of Sale and Self-Order Kiosk.

Kim Moore is now the U.S. General Manager of Australia-based Coates Group, which last year opened an office and innovation lab in Chicago and is here to build up business in the fast food restaurant sector.

“Since joining McDonald’s in 2000,” says the company is a press release, “Moore has established her reputation as a multi-functional top performer and influencer. For the past year, Moore has served as Director of Global Point of Sale and Self-Order Kiosk, with the responsibility of managing the development, strategy and delivery of these product solutions globally.”

“Prior to this, Moore held the position of Director of U.S. IT Restaurant Technology, where she led the team responsible for delivering key technology initiatives for over 14,000 McDonald’s US restaurants. Moore has continuously been acknowledged for her successes, and was recently recognized as one of the top 15 women to watch at McDonald’s.”

“Kim’s ability to lead individuals and teams puts us in a unique position with our U.S. strategy and focus,” says CEO Leo Coates. “Her commitment to strive for collaborative excellence will add a tremendous amount of value. We have no doubt that Kim will be able to provide the support and leadership to help our US operations flourish, and affect significant organizational growth.”

When Coates came to the U.S., it named Nigel Maughan as GM for the country. He’s relocating to Seattle, says the company in its release, for family reasons, but is still part of the senior leadership team.

The privately held, the company has offices in Australia, Japan, India, China and the U.S. (Chicago). McDonald’s is the “whale” client for the company in all of those markets, and setting up the U.S. base in Chicago has everything to do with trying to win the home country business of Mickey D’s, which is based in Chicago.

Interesting stuff for obvious reasons. Some of the larger software companies in the sector have tried hiring and using subject matter experts to help build and close business. This is the sort of resume that completely kneecaps people at target companies who’d muse, “What do these guys actually know about the QSR business?”

Don’t know much about Coates. 16:9 interviewed CEO Leo Coates last fall for its weekly podcast: