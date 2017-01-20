CMS, Jobs, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Jobs: Senior Sales, CMS Software, North America

Got this note from an industry contact whose CMS software firm is looking around for a senior sales guy. The company has a presence in both Europe and North America, and this gig is based in North America.

A well-established software company, with international presence, is looking for a dynamic person with an aptitude for sales. This candidate should have experience in the digital signage industry and a proven track record for new business development.

Send me a note and I can pass your name along.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
RT @BBCBreaking: The moment survivors, buried for two days, are rescued after avalanche hits hotel in Italy https://t.co/N6Nf2GbV4C https:/… - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Back To The Future In Retail Tech

Houston Museum Switches On 90-Foot Ticket Counter Video Wall

NRF2017 Impressions: Lotsa Actionable Analytics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *