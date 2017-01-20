Jobs: Senior Sales, CMS Software, North America

Got this note from an industry contact whose CMS software firm is looking around for a senior sales guy. The company has a presence in both Europe and North America, and this gig is based in North America.

A well-established software company, with international presence, is looking for a dynamic person with an aptitude for sales. This candidate should have experience in the digital signage industry and a proven track record for new business development.

Send me a note and I can pass your name along.