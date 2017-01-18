Displays, IoT no comments

Pivoting, Interactive Digital Street Signs Now For Sale In Europe

I saw this thing in Amsterdam at ISE 2016, and the French company couldn’t give me much in the way of detail on how much or where it would be available – other than North American NOT being a planned marketplace.

A year on, France’s Charvet Digital Media appears to have refined its digital street sign to a point that it is now for sale.

The company defines iGirouette as a “device made up of a mast with two rotating arrows, each of which can rotate 360 degrees. Each arrow is fitted with LED screens on both sides. iGirouette is connected to the internet (either via a GMS chip or directly via a network cable) and is remotely controlled via an online platform.”

The unit can:

  • display real-time information about events;
  • give directions for tours and tourists;
  • calculate journey time to a given destination, while recommending the most suitable mode of transport.

Target applications are things like pedestrian-only high streets in city centres, convention centres, events centres (ie arenas) and, I assume, shopping malls.

I liked this thing when I saw it – the company had a booth and one or two units sprinkled around the ISE trade halls. They’re visually interesting and working with a smartphone app, the units can pair with individual users – so if you walk up to one, it can pivot and point the way to a landmark or something truly important, like a place that has Guinness on tap.

Making the assumption these things aren’t cheap, I’d imagine potential buyers are going to be a little jumpy about putting them outside among humans. You just know a group of drunk 19-year-olds wobbling out of a bar at 2 AM would be enchanted by the idea of hanging off these things, or messing with them in some way.

Inside, in a more controlled environment, the units’ survival stats would go way up.

Charvet is a digital display manufacturer focused on connected LED-based digital media solutions, with 10,000+ units (not these) in the field. No price, that I could find, for units.

If the sign looks a bit familiar, a NYC  company designed something similar. I wrote about it four years ago. Here’s a vid. The agency behind it doesn’t make clear whether this is an idea or a product.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Sidewalk Campaign Uses Digital Displays, Sensors To Shame Swedish Smokers https://t.co/CwQKk6ptht https://t.co/gLlTlzlo45 - 38 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Sidewalk Campaign Uses Digital Displays, Sensors To Shame Swedish Smokers

Planar The Latest Displayco To Add “Smart” Displays

How Advertising Will Evolve With Smart And Connected Cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *