PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Houston Museum Switches On 90-Foot Ticket Counter Video Wall

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has a newly renovated box office area topped by a 90-foot wide L-shaped video wall that uses 63 55-inch narrow bezel displays.

The displays are divided into seven groups of nine each, running off controllers by group, and the whole wall can be taken over by one high-rez visual, as needed.

The project was put together by Houston Dynamic Displays (HD2), using BrightSign’s boxes and playback software.

“The Houston Museum of Natural Science is undeniably one of the best things Houston has to offer,” says HD2 owner Hussain Ali. “It’s amazing. People come from all over the world to visit, and we couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done here, or more appreciative of the chance to collaborate with such an impressive, kind and professional group of people.”

Nicely done.

I like this time-lapse video showing the project from tear-down day and running through the process of getting all the mounts in place, and then lighting up the displays. A lot of people in this industry never see what all goes into large jobs like this – they just see the result.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Then InfoComm if North America is focus, ISE if EMEA … probably more new product at ISE, but stuff gets launched at… https://t.co/DWB7ES68cX - 6 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

NRF2017 Impressions: Lotsa Actionable Analytics

Planar The Latest Displayco To Add “Smart” Displays

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: NRF Special Edition With RDM, Unefi, Show Impressions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *