Houston Museum Switches On 90-Foot Ticket Counter Video Wall

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has a newly renovated box office area topped by a 90-foot wide L-shaped video wall that uses 63 55-inch narrow bezel displays.

The displays are divided into seven groups of nine each, running off controllers by group, and the whole wall can be taken over by one high-rez visual, as needed.

The project was put together by Houston Dynamic Displays (HD2), using BrightSign’s boxes and playback software.

“The Houston Museum of Natural Science is undeniably one of the best things Houston has to offer,” says HD2 owner Hussain Ali. “It’s amazing. People come from all over the world to visit, and we couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done here, or more appreciative of the chance to collaborate with such an impressive, kind and professional group of people.”

Nicely done.

I like this time-lapse video showing the project from tear-down day and running through the process of getting all the mounts in place, and then lighting up the displays. A lot of people in this industry never see what all goes into large jobs like this – they just see the result.