Events, People, PODCAST no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems Europe

Integrated Systems Europe is coming up at the start of next month in Amsterdam, and Mike Blackman is the guy who has built ISE up to be the largest pro AV show on the planet. It’s also the biggest digital signage show in terms of footprint and exhibitors, though signage is just one element of the event.

Any show that’s just weeks out is in crazy-busy mode, but Mike took some time recently to talk about the show’s roots, how it’s grown and how it works.

We talk about what to expect this year, how to plan out a visit, and how to navigate and survive a show that will likely pull more than 65,000 people and span across 14 buildings.

The good news, if you are now thinking about going, is that there are still hotel rooms available and there’s a lot of different ways to get to Amsterdam.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

SCREENFEED-SPONSOR.jpg

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Now live on Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Mike Blackman, the guy behind Integrated Systems Europe… https://t.co/kHz23ZBy1U https://t.co/H4HpyhPvEV - 10 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Reflect Hires Major Client As New CEO

Panasonic, IBM Team On Watson-Driven Smart Mirror For Hotels

Intel Unveils Compute Card & Five New NUCs At CES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *