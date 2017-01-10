Reflect Hires Major Client As New CEO

Lee Summers started with Reflect last month, having come over from Nebraska Furniture Mart, where he was Manager for Marketing/Technology and responsible for choosing Reflect’s in-store digital media program for the huge furniture store.

“Reflect is the best kept secret in retail,” says Summers in a press release today. “As a client, I chose Reflect because it’s the only turnkey solution on the market. The system’s backbone is its robust software that is scalable and secure. These attributes are strengthened by a great culture that promotes creativity and digital innovation. I’m very pleased to join the team.”

Editor: Well, I suppose it’s a little in how “turnkey” is defined, but there’s a pile of companies that would vigorously debate Summers’ general assertion.

The digital install at the mega-store has earned awards and Summers was named 2016 Retail Innovator of the Year by Retail TouchPoints.

Bill Warren had been running the company and will maintain his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. “Lee harbors a unique ability to think both analytically and creatively,” says Warren “This mindset is a quality we sought in choosing the next visionary to champion our innovation. His natural abilities coupled with his exceptional leadership and digital agency knowledge made him the ideal choice for CEO.”

Summers has a background in print and more recently on the agency side of retail, working for companies like The Integer Group, New Asset Advisors, Tracylocke and DDB. He attended the Art Institute of Dallas.