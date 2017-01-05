Enplug Partners To Build Mobile Social Gaming Into Digital Signage Platform

A couple of LA companies have put together a partnership that would see mobile social gaming integrated with a digital signage platform’s offer.

The deal gives clients running on Enplug’s cloud-based network the ability to participate in multiplayer tournaments with other gamers in public locations like restaurants, bars, gyms, retail stores, cafes, shopping malls, and office buildings.

The arrangement is with FunWall, which does a social and tournament gaming platform. “The ability to harness the ubiquity of mobile games,” says a press release on the tie-up, “provides social infrastructure owners (retailers, bars, restaurants, QSR’s, malls and stadiums) with a radically new and powerful tool to influence both short-term behavior and to build long-term relationship with its consumers. Social mobile games provide the perfect vehicle to engage, entertain, capture and incentivize an audience.”

The FunWall platform also provides a vital link between cloud and place-based gaming. Using the power of “place” to fill the cloud – then using the power of the “cloud” to populate the place.

“FunWall makes that vital audience connection by combining fun and incentive into the same experience. We identified Enplug to launch because of its ease of use and future-thinking product,” says Steve Ridley, the CEO of FunWall. Ridley’s no starry-eyed kid. He was a founder and Global CEO of Kinetic Worldwide, one of the largest agencies in the world.

Activating FunWall will be done via Enplug’s internal and third-party app store.

I know absolutely nothing about mobile social gaming, but this video kinda sorta explains it, and also explains why I know absolutely nothing about it (I’m not the market).