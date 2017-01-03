Year In Review: Top 16:9 Podcasts In 2016

The 16:9 Podcast series started last spring and went over better than whatever expectations I may have had for the effort. To date, there have been some 75,000 downloads of the 35 episodes put up to date. That’s more than 2,000 downloads per episode.

Here’s are the five most popular episodes of 2016:

Chris Lydle, Google

Jason Cremins, Signagelive

Jeff Hastings, Brightsign

David Levin, Four Winds Interactive

Leo Coates, The Coates Group

The podcast is kindly supported by ScreenFeed, which allows me to cover the sound engineering and hosting costs. You can subscribe via RSS or get it showing up on your phone using Google Play or iTunes (it’s in both stores).

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS