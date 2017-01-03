PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Year In Review: Top 16:9 Podcasts In 2016

The 16:9 Podcast series started last spring and went over better than whatever expectations I may have had for the effort. To date, there have been some 75,000 downloads of the 35 episodes put up to date. That’s more than 2,000 downloads per episode.

Here’s are the five most popular episodes of 2016:

Chris Lydle, Google

Jason Cremins, Signagelive

Jeff Hastings, Brightsign

David Levin, Four Winds Interactive

Leo Coates, The Coates Group

The podcast is kindly supported by ScreenFeed, which allows me to cover the sound engineering and hosting costs. You can subscribe via RSS or get it showing up on your phone using Google Play or iTunes (it’s in both stores).

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

SCREENFEED-SPONSOR.jpg

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Year In Review: Top 16:9 Podcasts In 2016 https://t.co/ulKg4RIKyJ - 1 min ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

ISE Is Five Weeks Out; 65K+ Expected For Massive Systems Integrator Show

Year In Review: 16:9’s Top Posts For 2016

And Now There Are Glasses-Free 3D Video Walls …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *