Davis-Taylor, Amos and Rasor Added to DSF’s 2017 Board

The Digital Signage Federation has announced the results of its 2017 Board of Directors elections, with three familiar industry names joining the shadowy cabal at the federation’s mountaintop retreat somewhere in Iowa.

Five At-Large Director seats on the board are filled by reinstated board members who will serve a second term and continue to closely guard the organization’s secret handshakes, while three newbies from a slate of five will don the robes and learn the chants for the first time.

The rookies are:

  • Laura Davis-Taylor, MaxMedia
  • Wayne Rasor, FASTSIGNS International
  • Will Amos, Diversified

The returning At-Large Director Seats are held by:

  • Mark Boidman, PJSC
  • Sandi Stambaugh, SYNNEX
  • Ryan Cahoy, Rise
  • Paul Fleuranges, NYC Transit
  • Sheldon Silverman, SmartBomb Media
  • Oliver Vagner, TGI Fridays

In 2017, the DSF Chairman is Rich Ventura of NEC Display Solutions, with the Vice Chair now being Spencer Graham of West Virginia University. As this whole thing seems to work, Graham is effectively next in line to the throne and will take over in 2018.

The DSF Secretary is Len Dudis of Grupo Vidanta and Treasurer is Jeff Kent of Cineplex Entertainment. The past Chairman’s Council will be chaired by immediate past Chairman Randy Dearborn, MGM Resorts International.

Somewhat more seriously, Laura, Wayne and Will are three good additions to the organization, which I FINALLY joined after many years of something between skepticism and indifference. They’ve had a string of smart people in charge and Rich will make things happen. He’s on the latest 16:9 podcast which, assuming my sound engineer gets things together, will be up early Wednesday.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

