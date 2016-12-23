TECHNOLOGY no comments

Giada Announces Teeny New 4K-Ready Digital Signage Player Based On Intel Apollo Lake

Shenzhen-based PC manufacturer Giada has announced a new fanless and energy-efficient mini PC aimed squarely at the digital signage market.

The Giada F105D uses Intel’s latest generation Apollo Lake processors and has a built-in Intel HD graphics graphics processor that allows up to 4k on two displays at the same time, the company says. It uses six watts of power.

The little unit has 2 gigs of internal memory, and maxes out at 4 gigs of RAM. It has two mini PCIe interfaces, one COM port, two USB 2.0 ports and three USB 3.0 ports. It also has a 2.5 inch SATA III, an mSATA and an M.2 interface that supports PCI-E mode.  There are three video outputs – DisplayPort, VGA and HDMI and the unit can do 4096 x 2160 pixels at a refresh rate of 60 hertz.

Giada uses something it calls JEHE Active Hardware Control (which sounds a bit like Intel’s Active Management Technology) to enable things like:

• Auto Power On: This allows the computer to start automatically after it has been disconnected from the power supply;
• RTC Wake-Up: This function is used to start or stop the PC at a certain point in time;
• IR remote control allows remote control of the PC before the operating system is started;
• When the system crashes, the auto-start function ensures reliable 24/7 operation.

No price as yet, but I’m thinking $300ish, as this new unit coming from Seneca is going to be around $250, and uses Cherry Trail processors.

Giada is the brand name for a company more formally called SHENZHEN JEHE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

