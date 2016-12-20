CREATIVE, People, TECHNOLOGY 2 comments

Will There Be A Pantenna Under The Tree For You?

This deserves a big audience – the annual festive season video from the folks at signage solutions provider Telecine in Montreal, sent out this afternoon in an email blast.

Your host is Telecine owner James Fine.

Very well done!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade.
