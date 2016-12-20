BUSINESS, CMS, retail no comments

NCR Sales Rep Probably Dancing After Bagging Bojangles Rollout

The big POS company NCR, which now calls itself a leader in omni-channel solutions, has bagged a deal to provide the digital signage solution for the Southern US-centric fast food chain Bojangles.

The chain will use NCR Vitalcast at its company-owned stores, which makes up more than 40% of the total stores in the roughly 700-unit Bojangles footprint. Vitalcast is already up in about 25 sites, with more to come in 2017, says NCR in a press release.

The easy-to-use digital signage solution, says NCR, will provide Bojangles’ restaurants the opportunity to showcase a wider variety of food and beverages with high resolution product shots and video to enhance the overall guest experience. The digital signage solution will also make it easier and cost effective to update information in real-time, feature new and limited time products, and display nutritional information.

NCR is also doing content management services for the chain.

Small deal for now, but the thing about QSR is that there are chains that are mostly owner-operated, which means selling a solution owner by owner by owner, even when head office has OK’d the platform. So winning a QSR chain can be as much a big burden as a big win.

Bojangles has 300-plus company stores, which means NCR only needs, in most respects, to sell that in once.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Future generations are going to find these sorts of photos funny as hell. https://t.co/xOPbIFOT65 - 6 hours ago
Dave Haynes
Dave Haynes

Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)

Tags

You may also like

Retail Strategist: We’re Moving Away From Gimmickry And Gadgetry

Cool: Italian Sports Retailer Projects Video On Flagship Store’s Fixtures

Fast Fashion Etailer Missguided’s First Physical Shop Has More Than 30 Screens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *