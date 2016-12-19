Digital OOH, TECHNOLOGY no comments

This Giant Digital Board Slides On Tracks At Singapore’s Changi Airport

The Singapore office of JC Decaux has switched on an impressive digital landmark ad displays at Changi Airport, which routinely wins awards as the best airport on the planet.

It’s a very large 4.8mm pixel LED board, which would be a bit of a “yeah, so?” situation if it wasn’t on tracks and sliding back and forth across a pair of 33 square metre backlit ad displays. The only sliding LEDs I’ve seen are, I think, on the Vegas Strip (like at the Wynn).

The set-up is in full view of arriving and departing passengers passing through Terminal 2, the airport’s gateway to and from major regional
destinations. Decaux’s Singapore office suggests it is the first of its kind in an airport environment.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
