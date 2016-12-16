retail, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Retail Strategist: We’re Moving Away From Gimmickry And Gadgetry

I love this quote in the Toronto Star, from the head of Retail Strategy for Accenture in Canada:

“(We’re going to be) moving away from some of the gimmicky and gadgetry that we’ve seen until now, like digital screens you can interact with but they don’t really add to the experience,” said Kelly Askew.

Yeah. Exactly. Sooo much of the “customer engagement” stuff out in the field is interactive for the sake of being interactive. You can almost imagine the meetings where someone chimes in about, “We should have something interactive. A touch screen. To show innovation.”

But, as Askew notes, it’s just a thing if it doesn’t have a point. And it won’t get used. See a lot of what’s in Sport Chek’s flagship stores.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

Decade-old blog about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant and shit-disturber Dave Haynes.
Future generations are going to find these sorts of photos funny as hell. https://t.co/xOPbIFOT65 - 6 hours ago
Dave Haynes
Dave Haynes

Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)

Tags

You may also like

Enough With The Tired, Overused, Stupid Marketing Lines

Will There Be A Pantenna Under The Tree For You?

NCR Sales Rep Probably Dancing After Bagging Bojangles Rollout

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *