Convergent Wins Solutions Provider Deal For Nascent, US-Wide Digital OOH Network

A reworked Convergent is starting to get some traction with its premise of being a Digital Signage as a Service (DSaaS) provider, announcing a deal today to provide the software and services behind something called the ReachMeTV Entertainment Network.

The Atlanta-based solutions provider, which has undergone some big management shuffles and ownership changes in recent years, is using its FusionDX(SM) Ad Network services to drive the network for the network provider, Pervasive TV. That company has designs on getting ReachMeTV across more than 2,000 screens and one million hotel rooms throughout the United States.

“We chose Convergent because of their innovative technology and extensive experience managing screens and networks,” says Pervasive TV CEO Lynnwood Bibbens, in a press release. “We went through over 50 companies before landing on Convergent. It was a no-brainer to work with them.”

ReachMeTV is offering a content and ad mix geared to screens in airports, salons, gas stations and convenience stores.

Bibbens says he wanted a solutions provider that could offer a single platform and full service. “We’re creating a new entertainment category, and we wanted a partner that believes in our vision. We would have had to build the network ourselves if we hadn’t found Convergent.”

FusionDX is an Convergent’s name for an integrated cloud-based platform that automates all aspects of digital signage workflow – from content creation, approval, storage and management to network deployment, monitoring, case management and incident resolution. The platform is a combination of third-party and house-built applications.

My BS Filter just about starts smoking when I see nascent digital OOH networks throwing around location and audience numbers with a lot of zeros, and the Pervasive website has that “All Hat, No Cattle” feel to it. But I asked, and am told there are several hundred screens live already, another 200 in the pipeline this week, and aggressive plans to get to 1,500 by the end of January.